UVA shooting victim continues recovery, now in fair condition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been upgraded to fair condition after being shot Sunday night on university grounds, according to a UVA Health spokesman.

Hollins has had at least two surgeries, according to the law office of Gordon McKernan, saying the office was cleared from the family to report on Hollins’s status. Hollins had been in intensive care.

Hollins was one of five people allegedly shot by Christopher Jones, who is being held in Albemarle County Regional Jail.

Three people were killed in the shooting, fellow student athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Another student, Marlee Morgan, has been released after being treated in a hospital.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.