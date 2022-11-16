UVA cancels Saturday football game

UVA Athletics continues to mourn the loss of three football players.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia has canceled Saturday’s football game against Coastal Carolina.

The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team - D’Sean Perry, Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler - were killed in a shooting on Sunday.

A memorial grows for the UVA shooting victims.
A memorial grows for the UVA shooting victims.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

At a news conference on Tuesday, coach Tony Elliott described the grieving process the team is going through as they try to wrap their head around what unfolded on Sunday evening.

“The first meeting was really, really tough,” said Coach Elliott fighting back tears. “Today was much better. We were able to transition from the pain to finding a little bit of joy in celebrating the lives of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin.”

WATCH: Elliott reflects on the lives of Perry, Davis and Chandler:

“A decision if Virginia will participate in its final game of the season, a Nov. 26 (Saturday) date against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, has not been made at this time,” UVA said in a news release Wednesday.

