Summers County man indicted on a slew of new sexual abuse, child pornography charges


A Summers County man is facing a slew of new indictments following a Grand Jury meeting on...
A Summers County man is facing a slew of new indictments following a Grand Jury meeting on Tuesday.
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Pipestem man is facing a slew of new indictments following Tuesday’s meeting of the Summers County Grand Jury.

Matthew Keaton of Pipestem was indicted 21 different counts, including six counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse, three counts of Strangulation, five counts of Second Degree Sexual Abuse, four counts of Criminal Invasion of Privacy, one count of Possession of Child Pornography, one count of Production of Child Pornography, one count of Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian.

The indictments included accusations by three new victims for whom Keaton was not previously charged, bringing the total number of victims coming forward against Keaton to ten.

On October 13, 2022, Keaton was also indicted by Mercer County’s Grand Jury on three other counts, including first degree Sexual Assault, first degree Sexual Abuse, and Strangulation.

Keaton is currently being held on home confinement.

In the oldest of cases against the 30-year-old, Keaton is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl when he was 18 years old. The complaint said the assault happened at a drive-in theater in Lerona in May of 2010.

In several of the other cases, Keaton is accused of drugging the women before strangling and abusing them.

The case is still under investigation by Trooper J. Woods in the Hinton Detachment at (304) 466-2800.

