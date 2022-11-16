Sen. Kaine discusses UVA shooting outcome

Senator Tim Kaine says everyone in Virginia is connected to Charlottesville and UVA in one way.
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) is focusing part of his attention on preventing future tragedies like the one at the University of Virginia. Police say the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot and killed three school football players on Nov. 13.

Police say Jones was reported to the university this fall for a remark about having a gun. He also had a prior weapons violation outside of Charlottesville. Authorities say that was not reported to the school. Kaine is calling on lawmakers to fully asses the situation before reaching any snap judgement.

“It’s easy in hindsight to say well this is one that should’ve grabbed people’s attention or not. I hope the university and state leaders will undertake an examination of these facts and do it with people whose credibility and independence are not questioned,” said Kaine.

Two others were injured in the shooting. Jones’ motive is so far unknown.

