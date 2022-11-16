Rising turkey costs could cause problems for holiday shoppers, National Turkey Federation brings peace of mind

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and people across the country are already thinking about their holiday menus. But, what they weren’t expecting, is for that menu to break the bank, mostly due to rising poultry costs.

“Inflation, in general, has affected turkey production in making everything that we need to raise turkeys a little bit more expensive too,” said Beth Breeding.

Breeding is the Vice President of Communications for the National Turkey Federation, a trade organization that represents workers involved in the turkey industry. According to Breeding, the price of featured turkeys is up nearly 10 cents per pound compared to last year, and she adds those increases begin far before the egg is even hatched.

“That does include feed,” she said. “Think of fuel to transport them. Everything is up a little bit across the board, and, unfortunately, that does have an influence further down the line as well.”

And that line falls straight into the Mountain State. Just ask the West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Service’s Poultry Specialist, Joe Mortiz. He says turkey feed has nearly doubled in the last two years.

“I was at the major poultry integrator in West Virginia just last week on Monday, and they’re paying $7.60 per bushel of corn, and that’s incredibly high,” Mortiz explained. “You look historically- back in the early 2000s- we were paying $2 a bushel. Even as recent as 2020, we were paying about $4 a bushel.”

But, according to Mortiz, inflation isn’t the only factor leading to these higher prices. He says a strain of Avian Influenza, which depopulated 5.4 million turkeys in 2022, has also contributed to higher costs.

Breeding, however, tells shoppers not to worry. Grocers across the nation are working to meet folks halfway.

“If you go into your store, you’re most likely going to find some sort of special that will help you get your turkey for a great value. You’re still going to be able to get a good deal for that holiday meal...”

One of the grocers trying to help out this holiday season is Kroger. The company announced on Wednesday that it will not be raising its turkey prices this year.

The National Turkey Federation is also assisting shoppers by providing money-saving tips and food-maximizing recipes online at eatturkey.org.

