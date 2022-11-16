Richlands Police Dept. addresses false social media post

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Police Dept. has been dealing with a rumor about a supposed home invasion.

The agency says a social media post claims there was a home invasion in the Royal Street Area and folks were urged to use caution.

Authorities have stated that this was a false claim and that there has been no attempted home invasion.

Richlands Police say if they ever need to warn the community about immediate danger, they will do so from their official Facebook page and traditional media sources.

