Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire

The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his $1 million prize.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man turned a stop at 7-Eleven into a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire purchased his winning lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port St. Lucie.

Voltaire claimed his $1 million prize from playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Lottery officials said Voltaire chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer who sold the winning scratch-off ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery, The Cash scratch-off game costs $50 and features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Summers County man is facing a slew of new indictments following a Grand Jury meeting on...
Summers County man indicted on a slew of new sexual abuse, child pornography charges
Bluefield police on Maryland Avenue
Two arrested for embezzlement and money laundering
William Matthew East
State police continue to look for armed and dangerous man
The sinkhole that once measured 6ft wide now appears to be 10 times the size.
Hinton’s sinkhole problem is growing
Cox, Charles
Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner

Latest News

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Idaho Police: No suspect, no weapon in killing of 4 students
An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered...
'He looks like a great driver already': 11-year-old pulls up to store in pink toy Hummer
The university offered free Narcan on Wednesday as well.
Concord University offers free Naloxone training, showcases new “One Box”
An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the U.S. Flags...
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
Concord University offers free Naloxone training, showcases new “One Box”
Concord University offers free Naloxone training, showcases new “One Box”