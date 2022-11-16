Non-profit offers services, programs for Virginia residents

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens (AASC) is a non-profit organization in Virginia. This week, AASC’s CEO Brian Beck and executive assistant Caleb Perkins talked to WVVA’s Melinda Zosh about its programs, services, expansion in Southwest Virginia and more.

AASC’s goal is to “improve the quality of life for the elderly through charitable, educational, social services and other appropriate means,” according to its website.

For more info. about AASC’s services, you can call 276-964-4915 or 800-656-2272. You can visit its website here.

