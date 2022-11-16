Nicholas County authorities investigate unattended death

Nicholas County Sheriff's Office
Nicholas County Sheriff's Office(WVVA News)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NETTIE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found on Monday, according to a release.

She was identified as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester. Her body was found on Deepwell Road in Nettie in a right of way for a power line.

The case was determined to be an ‘unattended death,’ which means there were no witnesses to the death.

Riffle’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

