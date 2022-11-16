Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home in hazardous materials situation

Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) — Multiple people have been found dead inside an Arizona home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials, officials said.

Police, firefighters and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home just after 8 a.m. local time. Police and firefighters located victims inside the home but say first responders have not entered over safety concerns.

Area homes also were evacuated as a precaution, but officials have not released other details about the situation or what materials are involved.

Video from the scene shows multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix neighborhood.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Matthew East
State police continue to look for armed and dangerous man
Bluefield police on Maryland Avenue
Two arrested for embezzlement and money laundering
The sinkhole that once measured 6ft wide now appears to be 10 times the size.
Hinton’s sinkhole problem is growing
Cox, Charles
Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting

Latest News

The flurries in the sky on Wednesday came just in time for the arrival of Beckley’s ice skating...
Beckley ice skating rink to open on Friday
Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters...
Trump criminal probes will proceed, even as he runs for president
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Much of Twitter's...
Elon Musk says he expects to find a new Twitter CEO ‘over time’
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical
FILE — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader; Scott’s bid rejected