Isolated snow flurries once again tonight as cold temperatures continue.

Upslope snow showers will continue through tonight. Temperatures will be sitting very cold in the low 20s. Stonger wind gusts are possible with a sustained wind coming from the west at 10 -15 mph. Gusts could get up to 30 miles per hour. This will bring the windchill down tonight to where it feels like less than 20 degrees. Parts of our upper elevations could see windchills in the single digits Thursday morning.

Thursday will be even colder with highs just above freezing. Wind will persist through the day, bringing isolated snow flurries through the afternoon. Conditions will start to dry up after lunchtime, though we will remain cold and windy.

For those of you that are star gazers, the Leonids Meteor Shower is expected to peak Thursday night around midnight. While you might’ve been able to catch some tonight, outside of peak viewing, things will be a little too cloudy. Tomorrow night though, peak viewing time is looking to be pretty good. We’re looking at temperatures to dip into the low to mid 20s, so it will be a very frigid evening, but cloud cover will be relatively light, with mostly clear skies.

As we head into the weekend things are looking to dry up. Friday we might see some more light snow showers, but by Saturday and Sunday we’ll see another cold front move though, bringing us high pressure and even colder overnight temperatures.

