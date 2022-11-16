Free Christmas jazz concert coming to the Granada Theater

The West Virginia Jazz Orchestra will coming to the Bluefield theater on December 5th
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it’s almost Christmastime in Christmas City, West Virginia. To help bring in the season, the Granada Theater will be holding a free jazz concert December 4th, and they are inviting the community to attend.

“They are going to be playing your holiday favorites and some jazz standards, and it’s a fifteen-piece orchestra, and they’re going to sound just incredible in this venue, so I’m very excited to be having them come, and I personally can’t wait to hear it. I think it’s going to be a really great concert,” says Nicole Thompson, House Manager and Program Director for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation.

There will be no tickets for this concert, so if you would like to watch, grab a seat December 4th.

