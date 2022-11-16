Former deputy pleads guilty to stealing from security firm


A former Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty by way of information on Wednesday to...
A former Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty by way of information on Wednesday to Obtaining Money by False Pretenses.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A former Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty by way of information to Obtaining Money by False Pretenses on Wednesday.

The charge stems from Roger ‘David’ Utt’s time spent after his employment at the sheriff’s department, while he was working at Cramer Security and Investigations in Beckley. Between January 2020 and January of 2021, prosecutors said Utt used the firm to purchase more than $100,000 in clothes, home security equipment, smart phones, watches, a golf cart, and childcare.

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Utt will bypass grand jury proceedings and avoid prison time by pleading guilty by way of information. He will also be required to relinquish all of his stock ownership in Cramer Security and Investigations -- totaling more than $107,000.

The President of Cramer Security and Investigations is Greg Darby, who is also the owner of the Little General convenience store chain.

Due to a conflict of interest in Raleigh County, special prosecutors were called in to handle the case from Wyoming County -- Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Miller.

The case was investigated by the West Virginia State Police.

