Denise Richards, husband shot at in Los Angeles

FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton...
FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor and her husband were shot at Monday in Los Angeles, reports say.(Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for American Humane/AP Images)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers escaped harm during a road-rage shooting in south Los Angeles on Monday, a representative of the actor confirmed to media.

Richards, of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, was riding in a Ford F-150 truck driven by Phypers on the way to the film studio and looking for parking, Deadline reported.

Another driver shot at them, hitting the truck.

In a response to a tweet, she described the incident as “the most terrifying situation I have ever been in.”

Despite being shot at, she worked the entire day on the set of “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” People reported.

It is unclear if a police report has been filed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sinkhole that once measured 6ft wide now appears to be 10 times the size.
Hinton’s sinkhole problem is growing
William Matthew East
State police continue to look for armed and dangerous man
Bluefield police on Maryland Avenue
Two arrested for embezzlement and money laundering
Cox, Charles
Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting

Latest News

This booking photo released by the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office shows Christopher Darnell...
UVA campus shooting suspect due for 1st court appearance
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter said Tuesday,...
Musk gives Twitter workers deadline to decide job fate
Dawn Wooten, a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Ga., speaks at a news...
Senate: Migrants subject to unnecessary medical procedures
FILE - Flyers for the Yes on Measure H! campaign to cap rent increases and evictions are...
Rent stabilization measures win in US midterm election