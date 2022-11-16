Craft Memorial Library’s “Food for Fines” gives back to community

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The “Food for Fines” program started this week to help the community while helping Craft Memorial Library get their books back. This program lets people pay their fines using donated, nonperishable food items that will be given to people who need it most. One librarian says this is a great opportunity for those with long-overdue books to pay up.

“...Everybody this time of year wants to help out... at least, hopefully, we hope they want to help out. And if anybody wants to just drop stuff off even if they don’t have fines, that’s great too. And if you do have a fine and you pay it, we just take the money and purchase items to go.”

If you would like to participate in this program, Food for Fines will run until the end of the month.

