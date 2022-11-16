Cold conditions with a few snow showers possible today

We’ll hold on to cloudy skies today and some upslope snow showers are possible at times as winds start to pick up. Winds could gust upwards of 25-30 mph at times and that’ll make it feel even colder. High temperatures will be in the 30s for most, but it will feel like the 20s when you factor in the wind.

Gusty northwesterly winds will continue tonight which will allow for some more upslope snow showers. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s, but it’ll feel even colder.

A few more upslope snow showers are possible on Thursday morning while we still have some gusty northwesterly winds. Winds will shift out of the west and calm down later in the day which will help dry us out. Temperatures will stay cold tomorrow with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.

Most won’t see much in the way of accumulation today/tomorrow. A dusting is expected for most with a little more possible for the ridgelines. The highest elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties are expected to pick up an inch or two with some locally higher amounts possible. Any accumulation will stay mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Sunshine will return to the region on Friday, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.

We look to stay dry for the first half of next week, and temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

