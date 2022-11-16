Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman has been charged after officers said she smoked meth and was unaware a 3-year-old child left her home.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in Clarksburg on Wednesday for an unattended child wearing only a diaper and a t-shirt while it was raining and 40 degrees outside, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers spoke with a witness who said the child left 26-year-old Desiree Corder’s apartment without her noticing. When officers went to Corder’s apartment, the door was reportedly open, and she did not answer when officers knocked on the door.

The report says officers went inside the apartment and saw Corder laying in a bed. She told officers she was “unaware” the child was not in the home.

Officers also saw a small bag containing a substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamine and a box containing suspected marijuana on a night stand next to her.

Corder allegedly told police she last smoked methamphetamine “earlier in the day.”

Officers said Corder had 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and a total of 1.4 grams of marijuana.

Corder has been charged with child neglect. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

