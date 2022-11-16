Beckley restaurant honors veterans with free meal


Veterans Day
Veterans Day(MGN)
By Martin Staunton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Veterans Day Holiday was celebrated on a Friday, but for The Golden Corral in Beckley,  service member’s sacrifice was recognized on Military Appreciation Monday, two days following the holiday this year.  Hospitality Manager, Bo Williams says the free meal is the company’s way to give back to those who served, “Quite honestly it is our honor to feed them,” Williams said with a smile, adding that they use the honor system when vets come in to take them up on the offer of a free meal, "  We don’t press them for ID because we’d hate to leave a vet out because they lost their ID.” said Williams.

The free dinner for veterans was sine-in only from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. when the restaurant closes, but there were no limits on what veterans were treated to, “Whatever is on the buffet bar tonight, steak, our jumbo golden fried shrimp, roast beef, carved holiday ham,  you think of it we got it and the vets can get it.”  Williams said.  Military Appreciation Monday is a tradition with Golden Corral and that tradition takes makes it an extra-special occasion when it falls near Veterans Day.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Davis, 32, went missing on Sun. Nov. 13.
Inmate escapes FCI Beckley
Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
The sinkhole that once measured 6ft wide now appears to be 10 times the size.
Hinton’s sinkhole problem is growing
Cox, Charles
Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner
Slick spots are possible
Sleet and freezing rain possible tomorrow for our morning commute.

Latest News

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr is currently in custody.
UVA community continues to mourn as new details come out about deadly shooting
Bluefield State College marker
BSU addresses faculty senate’s no confidence vote
William Matthew East
State police continue to look for armed and dangerous man
The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on...
‘Three beautiful, young human beings’: UVA coach addresses deadly shooting