Beckley restaurant honors veterans with free meal

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Veterans Day Holiday was celebrated on a Friday, but for The Golden Corral in Beckley, service member’s sacrifice was recognized on Military Appreciation Monday, two days following the holiday this year. Hospitality Manager, Bo Williams says the free meal is the company’s way to give back to those who served, “Quite honestly it is our honor to feed them,” Williams said with a smile, adding that they use the honor system when vets come in to take them up on the offer of a free meal, " We don’t press them for ID because we’d hate to leave a vet out because they lost their ID.” said Williams.

The free dinner for veterans was sine-in only from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. when the restaurant closes, but there were no limits on what veterans were treated to, “Whatever is on the buffet bar tonight, steak, our jumbo golden fried shrimp, roast beef, carved holiday ham, you think of it we got it and the vets can get it.” Williams said. Military Appreciation Monday is a tradition with Golden Corral and that tradition takes makes it an extra-special occasion when it falls near Veterans Day.

