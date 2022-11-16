Beckley ice skating rink to open on Friday


The flurries in the sky on Wednesday came just in time for the arrival of Beckley’s ice skating...
The flurries in the sky on Wednesday came just in time for the arrival of Beckley’s ice skating rink.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The flurries in the sky on Wednesday came just in time for the arrival of Beckley’s ice skating rink.

For two weeks only starting on Friday, the rink will be open to visitors at the Exhibition Coal Mine. The cost is $7.50 for adults and $5 for children to skate for one hour.

The rink will be open from 1-8 p.m. on weekdays, 1-9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.

In its fourth year, Beckley Parks & Rec. Director Leslie Gray Baker said the rink has become one of Beckley’s favorite holiday traditions.

“We’re so happy to be able to bring it back. It’s such a popular attraction. We started with our Coaltown Christmas and it was not enough for four nights. So it’s open two weeks now. It opens on Friday, the 18th, and we’ll keep it until December 4th,” said Beckley Parks & Rec. Director Leslie Gray Baker.

In addition to hot chocolate and other treats available on site, Baker said the Exhibition Coal Mine has more than 100,000 lights put up around the property to help folks get in the holiday spirit.

