A wintery mix could cause some slick spots this morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE REGION TODAY. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE REGION TODAY. A WINTERY MIX MAY MAKE FOR SOME SLICK SPOTS THIS MORNING.

A wintery mix is expected to fall across our region this morning before most change over to rain this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some slick spots are possible this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses. (WVVA WEATHER)

A mixed bag of wintery precipitation will move into the area this morning. That may cause some slick spots for the morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses. Most areas could see a glaze of ice, but more ice accumulation is expected for those north of I-64. Most will transition over to rain this afternoon; however, ridgelines and those north of I-64 could see a wintery mix continue into the afternoon hours. Otherwise, we’ll be windy and cold today with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

A few showers are possible tonight with temperatures in the 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread rain will come to an end this evening, but a few isolated showers are possible tonight. We’ll stay windy at times with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Some upslope snow showers are expected to fall across our western facing slopes on Wednesday and Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will flip out of the northwest tomorrow which will ride up the mountains and provide us with some upslope snow showers along our western facing slopes. We’ll be cold with highs in the 30s and it’ll feel even colder when you factor in the wind.

THE ICE ACCUMULATION WILL COME THIS MORNING WITH MOST OF THE SNOW ACCUMULATION COMING ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some snow showers will continue to fall on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Most will see less than an inch of snow mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Those in the higher elevations of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties are expected to pick up 1-3″ of snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the 30s throughout the rest of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry up for the end of the week, but temperatures will remain cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.