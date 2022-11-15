UVA community mourns victims of Sunday’s fatal shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The usual liveliness of the University of Virginia’s grounds was gone Monday, as students came to grips with Sunday night’s fatal shooting that killed three UVA football players and injured two others.

“There was a lot of panic, like not knowing what was going on,” said Madeline Eisterhold, a first-year student at UVA.

“It’s surreal, it’s eerie and it’s so hard to process all that at once along with the tragedy,” said James Carney, a third-year at UVA.

A memorial of flowers and notes began at the gates of Scott Stadium, where Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry used to put the Cavaliers uniform on every Saturday. Thousands also gathered at the South Lawn to mourn them with a moment of silence.

“It’s a really unique community that we have here, and I’m so thankful,” said Eisterhold.

“It’s hard to know that, like, the students that show the best in us, that show, like, what we can be, this has happened to them. It just requires so much love to be shown. I think that over the next days, weeks, months, we’re gonna do our best and I think that the community will show strong resilience,” said Carney.

“I know, my friends and I, we’re not really sure where we’re going from here, because we’ve never experienced anything like this before. We do know we’re moving forward, because that’s what Wahoos do. That’s what students at the University of Virginia do, we move forward,” said Merritt Brazell, a first year at UVA.

Tragedies like these are never easy for any community, but UVA knows it will move forward together. Though there were a couple vigils Monday night, the community plans to host another to honor the victims in the future.

