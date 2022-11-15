UVA community continues to mourn as new details come out about deadly shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia student body and community continue to mourn the loss of three football players after Sunday night’s deadly shooting.

University officials are offering therapy and counseling resources to students so they can start to heal from recent events.

At a press conference with UVA’s athletic director and the head football coach on Tuesday afternoon, officials said they are still waiting to make a decision about the future of the football season.

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is charged with three counts of Second-Degree Murder for the deaths of football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry. He is currently being held in the Albemarle County Regional Jail after Henrico County police arrested him on Monday morning.

Head coach Tony Elliott explained how the entire community is grieving.

“Just like many of you, we’re all still in shock and trying to rationalize,” Elliott said. “We’re also finding encouragement in the community with those that have come out in support.”

A second-year student who was on the bus when the gunfire started explained it all started when Jones started fighting with the football players.

“After he pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me’,” Ryan Lynch said. “He said something like that but it was really bizarre because they didn’t talk to him the whole trip.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin visited the memorial at Scott Stadium on Tuesday.

“We want to pray for the two students who are still recovering in the hospital,” Governor Youngkin said. “This is a moment for us to come together.”

One of the hospitalized students, Mike Hollins, is reported to be out of his second surgery, off a ventilator and doing well. His mother, Brenda Hollins, told CBS News about when she first got the call.

“Sunday was one of the worst days of my life,” Hollins said. “It’s the call that you never want to get, that you hear other people receiving, and you hope and pray that you never get it. But when you do, your world stops.”

UVA is resuming classes for Wednesday after they were cancelled on Tuesday. Officials stated that students will not have to complete graded assignments or take exams before Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.