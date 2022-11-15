USMS CUFFED Task Force capture FCI Beckley escapee

Kevin Davis, 32, went missing on Sun. Nov. 13.
Kevin Davis, 32, went missing on Sun. Nov. 13.(Fed. Bureau of Prisons)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force have apprehended Kevin Davis.

Davis escaped from the escaped from the satellite campus adjacent to FCI Beckley around 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

The West Virginia Army National Guard to assisted the USMS by providing air surveillance of the area with a helicopter.

Davis was found hiding in a wooded area close to the prison, and was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Mon. Nov.14.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Davis, 32, went missing on Sun. Nov. 13.
Inmate escapes FCI Beckley
Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
Slick spots are possible
Sleet and freezing rain possible tomorrow for our morning commute.
Cox, Charles
Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

Latest News

The sinkhole that once measured 6ft wide now appears to be 10 times the size.
Hinton’s sinkhole problem is growing
Active shooter response
Surviving an active shooter
Winterplace Ski Resort
Winterplace crews begin snowmaking process for upcoming season
Cox, Charles
Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner