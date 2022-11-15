Two arrested for embezzlement and money laundering

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department arrested a man and woman Tuesday afternoon for embezzlement and money laundering. Melinda Perez and Jemadar Jackson were taken into custody at a home on Maryland Avenue. Perez is accused of stealing nearly 500-thousand dollars from her employer.

WVVA is working to learn who her employer was. We’re told by Bluefield Police that the charges the pair are facing are grand larceny and felony conspiracy.

We will continue to monitor future developments.

