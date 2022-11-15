A solution for Hinton sinkhole

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - “A perfect storm”

That’s what one engineer with the Division of Highways says is going on at the sinkhole in Hinton. Due to century old construction and poor soil quality.

“The existing drainage structure that is there by our estimation was constructed sometime in the 1930s. The worst factor that we came to know is when we did some test drilling of the soil in the back side of the building. There is a toxic level of lead in the soil.” said Jow Pack, Chief Engineer of District Operations for the D.O.H.

The DOH said that those complications are the reason a resolution has not been found since becoming aware of the situation in June. In June the sinkhole was measured at 6 feet wide.

After the rains of Hurricane Nichole over the weekend, the hole has expanded to ten times the size and forced Route 20 to one lane. This expansion caused the department to take swifter action.

“Our plans are to construct a steel bridge which will sit on the road surface. It will span about 125 feet in width, end to end. Which will span the hole in its entirety.” said Pack.

One of the main concerns about the road is that it is the only road to Summers County High School.

“And I can understand that I wouldn’t want one of my grandkids riding across it now I’ll tell you that.” said Pat Jordan, President of Hinton City Council.

The DOH plans to erect the bridge this weekend. It will close the road for two days, but should be open for drivers on Monday.

“This weekend they’ll work on that. And the next week is a nice break for everybody; it’s called Thanksgiving. So that’ll be great and then we’ll be thankful on Monday when we get back on the 28th when we can run all the buses on normal schedule.” said Summers County Schools Superintendent David Warvel.

Students grades 6-12 will remote learn until after Thanksgiving break. The near 30 elementary aged children who have to traverse the road to get to school will be driven in vans across the impacted area until the bridge is put in place.

Warvel said that bus drivers will do test runs on the bridge before putting students on the bus and Pack said there is no weight limit for the bridge.

The bridge is a temporary fix while the DOH put in a steel drainage pipe and fill in the hole.

That process is set to cost millions. The timeline is “ASAP” and Pack said that winter weather will not affect the progress.

