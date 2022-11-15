Princeton community helps WWII veteran celebrate 100th birthday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Many wish to reach their 60′s but Wilburn Curtis Vest exceeded that by 40 years, on Monday, he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Vest was born November 14th, 1922, in Christiansburg, Virginia and grew up in a time where the country saw its biggest economic downfall.

“He grew up in the great depression. He actually worked for the Corp of Conservationists that was put together back during that time. He’s seen a whole lot of life in these 100 years, and he’s been rock solid through all of that,” said Jones.

From 1937 to 1939 he served in the Civilian Conservation Corps.

After the invasion of Pearl Harbor in 1941, He volunteered for the U.S. Navy.

Vest served in the Pacific Theater of Operations in the Navy construction battalion until 1945.

After the war, his return home prompted the start of a very long marriage of 77 years and counting to Eula Mae Yost.

Upon his arrival home and marriage to Eula, Vest started work for the U. S. Post Office, where he worked for 34 years while raising his 5 sons with Eula.

The First Church of God, in Princeton, wanted to honor Vest and show him how much he means to them, the community, and his family. They hosted his 100th birthday party and family members came from all over just to celebrate his birthday and many more.

“He’s been a part of this community for quite some time. He’s been a part of this church for over 2 decades. He is one of the few remaining World War two veterans that we have living in West Virginia and actually in the nation,” said Ray Jones, Pastor, First Church of God.

Vest was so touched by the love that it gave him a new life.

“Everybody’s treating me so good I’m going to plan on being here for my 200th birthday,” said Wilburn Curtis Vest, Birthday Boy, Princeton WV

His wife, Eula Mae Vest, tickled by his response giggled and said, “Oh, He’s going to try to make it another 100, on top of 100, we’ve had a good life. We have stayed and tried to take good care of ourselves.”

Vest and his wife Eula live independently, and Eula still drives Wilbur to church every Sunday.

There have been over 1,500 birthday cards sent to Wilburn all the way from Canada and England and a flag was flown over the U.S. Captial in appreciation for his birthday.

