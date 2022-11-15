Mullens making moves to resolve future flooding

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today, November 14th, in Wyoming County they are making plans to protect the city of Mullens from future floods.

One in 1963 and two in 2001... Floods have brought devastation to the city of Mullens with waters reaching the tops of doorways, houses drifting away, and stores being lost, Mullens is no stranger to the floods that come, even a sprinkle of rain these days has some residents on edge.

“Every time it rains here everyone is on pins and needles because ever since we had the big flood in 2001, everyone is afraid that’s going to happen again,” Shirley Weaver, Secretary, City of Mullens Foundation

The US Army Corp. Engineers stopped in Mullens on this day to gather data, talk to residents, and get to know the area.

“Under our flood plan management service program. It does not directly lead to implementation by the corp. but it would be something the town of Mullens can use and we will work with them too on it as well, to reach out to other resources that may be able to implement and help them with their flooding issues. It could lead to another corp. study. It could be incorporated into our Upper Guyandotte study. feasibility study if that gets funded or it could be something that works with FEMA or the state to get funding to implement,” said Ken Woodard, Chief of Plan Formulation Section, Huntington District US Army Corp. of Engineers.

The residents and council members are doing everything they can find solutions to future flooding.

" We are hoping to do some things to alleviate the extent of the flooding. You can’t completely stop it, but you can make it smaller where it won’t be as catastrophic for the people,” said Barry Smith, President, City of Mullens Foundation.

This type of planning would bring in more tourism to Mullens as well because it would make business owners less afraid to open up shop in a known flood zone.

“It will also let people know that it is okay to open up a business. People are very hesitant about even opening a business right now. Even though our town is growing we have the ATV riders that are coming in. It’s becoming a destination vacation for people. They are coming from all over the county into here and we need more businesses to go in, in order for us to accommodate our tourists,” said Weaver.

They are trying to formulate a plan by September 2023 to stop future devastating flooding in Mullens.

