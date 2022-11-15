Most recent delay in Tazewell County murder trial due to jury information leak to defendant

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) - New details in a murder trial in Tazewell County pushed back until next spring.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s attorney tells WVVA the defendant -- Michael Pennington junior -- received personal information on members of the jury pool.

He’s accused of directing threats at them.

This marks the 12th delay in this case since murder charges were pressed in 2017.

Pennington is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Kaitlyn Toler in 2017.

His trial is now set for March of next year.

