Lingering rain showers tonight will change over to snow tomorrow.

Temperatures will be a little colder tomorrow.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Most of the rain will be coming to an end tonight. we could still see some scattered showers after midnight, though the heavier rain will end around 8 PM. Temperatures tonight will be dropping down to right around freezing once again, though we won’t see much of any wintery weather overnight. We should take caution on the roads after sundown as we could see some refreezing overnight in the upper elevations.

As we step out the door tomorrow though some of us may be seeing some snow flurries pop up. Throughout the morning we could see a light mix before lunchtime. Colder air will settle in around lunchtime and change any leftover rain or mix into snow. Most of the snow will keep to our western slopes, though all of us in West Virginia could see some flurries throughout the day. Those of us on the Virginia side will likely stay drier, though bordering counties might get lucky.

Any snow that falls tomorrow will mainly stick to grassy surfaces, though in the western slopes of Greenbrier and Pocohontas counties we could see an additional one to two inches of snow.

Temperatures tomorrow will be only sitting in the mid 30s, so we will be a little cooler due to the heavier cloud cover and westerly wind. The winds will be a little gusty at times, blowing in excess of 20 miles per hour. This will make things feel colder during the day on Wednesday, with wind chills in the 20s around 2 PM

Taking a look at Thursday, the possibility of a stray snow shower still exists in the morning. We do look to dry up by the afternoon. By Friday we will be fully dry as another cold front moves though with stronger high pressure behind it. Overnight temps on Sunday will be in the teens.

