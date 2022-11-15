Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center participates in Giving Tuesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since 2012, people across the globe have been taking the holiday spirit a step further with Giving Tuesday, a movement that falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and encourages people to do good.

“Giving Tuesday is a way for the community to give back in lots of different ways,” explained Scott Miller, Executive Director of Just For Kids Child Adovacay Center. Just For Kids works to meet the needs of abused children in Raleigh and Fayette Counties.

And this year, the agency is participating in Giving Tuesday.

“It’s a phenomenal day to give in your community,” Miller shared. “I think there’s a lot of organizations deserving, and Just For Kids is one of them.”

According to Miller, Just For Kids is responsible for providing half its income, so funds raised from Giving Tuesday will go a long way. He says donations could provide children with immediate necessities like food or clothing, or even more long-term needs like counseling services.

“We know that not everybody can give $500 or $1,000, but giving $10 makes a difference... "

This year, Just For Kids is making it easier to give than ever. The agency recently announced its round-up change initiatives for the month of November. This allows folks to sign up and automatically have spare change from everyday purchases go to Just For Kids.

Outreach Advocate Ria Mitchell says this option is more sustainable and takes the guesswork out of giving.

“...so if it’s $25.50, then it will round up to $26, and 50 cents will come to us. You don’t have to try to do anything. It just happens.”

Mitchell says Just For Kids is also accepting monthly contributions and one-time donations. Those interested in joining the agency’s Giving Tuesday initiative can text JUSTFORKIDS to 269-89 or visit jfkwv.com.

This year, Giving Tuesday will be celebrated on November 29.

