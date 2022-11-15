In Focus: ‘tis the holiday season

Holiday of lights is one of many events planned for the holiday season.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Nov. 13 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on: how you can get involved with Operation Christmas Child (OCC) , and also upcoming Christmas events in West Virginia’s Christmas city, also known as Bluefield, W.Va., and events in Princeton, W.Va and Bluefield, Va.

For more info. on helping OCC, go here. For more info. on events in Bluefield, W.Va., go here. For more info. on Princeton’s Christmas parade, go here.

The tree lighting event in Bluefield, Va. will be held on Sat. Nov. 19. For more info., go here. The annual parade will be held. Thurs. Dec. 8 in Bluefield, Va. at 6:30 p.m. For more details, go here.

Rudy the Reindeer also made a special appearance. He is calling Bluefield, Va his home this holiday season!

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

