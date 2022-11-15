BSU addresses faculty senate’s no confidence vote

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University leadership is accused of trying to do away with tenured posts and creating a toxic work environment. The school’s faculty senate says the university violated state code with changes being made. Among the top grievances was the administration at BSU removing the faculty senate altogether.

A school spokesperson argues state code allows BSU to move to what’s called an assembly model.

“I think the board decided that when is more involvement, more communication bad. The board couldn’t think of an instance when truly it was. And when is open unfettered access back and forth so that all the parties that want to know about the concerns that do exist,” said VP of Media Relations, Jim Nelson.

The faculty senate also accuses the university of getting rid of tenured positions and the protections that come with them. Nelson says the school voted for post-tenure review and as long as faculty continue to do what they’re supposed to, nothing changes.

“The board is asking that with periodic reviews it’s validated that the faculty member continues to aspire to and meet those community engagement, excellence, current knowledge and your subject matter etc. No changes in criteria,” said Nelson.

As for allegations of a toxic work environment on the Bluefield campus.

“It’s difficult to perceive how the environment can be toxic. When you’re asking for greater access for faculty expression, participation and a more efficient and seamless way of communication back and forth to the faculty. That doesn’t sound like toxic to me,” said Nelson.

WVVA reached out to the faculty senate for further comments about their allegations but have not heard back.

