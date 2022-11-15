BSU addresses faculty senate’s no confidence vote

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University leadership is accused of trying to do away with tenured posts and creating a toxic work environment. The school’s faculty senate says the university violated state code with changes being made. Among the top grievances was the administration at BSU removing the faculty senate altogether.

A school spokesperson argues state code allows BSU to move to what’s called an assembly model.

“I think the board decided that when is more involvement, more communication bad. The board couldn’t think of an instance when truly it was. And when is open unfettered access back and forth so that all the parties that want to know about the concerns that do exist,” said VP of Media Relations, Jim Nelson.

The faculty senate also accuses the university of getting rid of tenured positions and the protections that come with them. Nelson says the school voted for post-tenure review and as long as faculty continue to do what they’re supposed to, nothing changes.

“The board is asking that with periodic reviews it’s validated that the faculty member continues to aspire to and meet those community engagement, excellence, current knowledge and your subject matter etc. No changes in criteria,” said Nelson.

As for allegations of a toxic work environment on the Bluefield campus.

“It’s difficult to perceive how the environment can be toxic. When you’re asking for greater access for faculty expression, participation and a more efficient and seamless way of communication back and forth to the faculty. That doesn’t sound like toxic to me,” said Nelson.

WVVA reached out to the faculty senate for further comments about their allegations but have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Davis, 32, went missing on Sun. Nov. 13.
Inmate escapes FCI Beckley
Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
The sinkhole that once measured 6ft wide now appears to be 10 times the size.
Hinton’s sinkhole problem is growing
Cox, Charles
Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner
Slick spots are possible
Sleet and freezing rain possible tomorrow for our morning commute.

Latest News

William Matthew East
State police continue to look for armed and dangerous man
Bluefield police on Maryland Avenue
Two arrested for embezzlement and money laundering
Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center, Giving Tuesday
Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center participates in Giving Tuesday
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Most recent delay in Tazewell County murder trial due to jury information leak to defendant