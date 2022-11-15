Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players

The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County.

Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony. He was apprehended in Henrico County Monday, November 14.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting of three members of the UVA football team along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville Sunday, Nov. 13. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry were killed. Mike Hollins, who is also on the football team, and second person were also injured in the shooting.

Jones is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

