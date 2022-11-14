We’ll stay dry today, but wintry weather moves in on Tuesday

It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s and we’ll stay chilly throughout the day. High temperatures will top off in the 40s for most with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds will increase overnight as our next storm system approaches. A stray rain/snow shower cannot be ruled out; however, most should stay dry. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s overnight.

A wintry mix will move into the region tomorrow morning. THIS MAY CAUSE SOME SLICK SPOTS FOR OUR TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. USE EXTRA CAUTION IF TRAVELING TOMORROW MORNING! Most will see a wintry mix transition over to all rain for the afternoon hours; however, those north of I-64 could see a wintry mix continue into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the 30s and low 40s for most tomorrow.

Winds will flip out of the northwest on Wednesday which will allow for some upslope snow showers along our western facing slopes on Wednesday and possibly into Thursday as well. Temperatures will top off in the 30s for most on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will feel even colder when you factor in the winds.

Most should see less than an inch of snow/sleet Tues-Wed, but the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties are expected to pick up more. Many could see a glaze of ice on Tuesday morning, but those north of I-64 are expected to pick up more ice. IT DOESN’T TAKE MUCH ICE TO CAUSE PROBLEMS.

We will dry up as we round out the workweek but will remain cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

