Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

Suspect Still at Large After UVA Shooting
Suspect Still at Large After UVA Shooting
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:

“Today, we join the University of Virginia, City of Charlottesville, and Albemarle County communities in mourning the lives of three innocent members of our community lost during a shooting Sunday night on the grounds of the University of Virginia in Albemarle County, and we also hope for a full recovery for the two victims who were wounded.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Offices for the City of Charlottesville and County of Albemarle are actively working with local, state, and federal law enforcement in their efforts to thoroughly investigate this tragic incident and we will bring any potential charges in the appropriate jurisdiction.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

The President and First Lady are mourning with the University of Virginia community after yet another deadly shooting in America has taken the lives of three young people. Our deepest condolences are with the countless families, friends, and neighbors grieving for those killed as well as those injured in this senseless shooting.

Administration officials are in close contact with state and local officials, and we are grateful for those authorities’ swift response to this attack.

Too many families across America are bearing the awful burden of gun violence. Earlier this year, President Biden signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions. But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets. House Democrats acted, and the Senate should follow.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toys for Tots hold 10th annual motorcycle ride
Toys for Tots hold 10th annual motorcycle ride
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
Model train show returns to Bluefield
Model train show returns to Bluefield
James Monroe heads to Class A second round, defeating Petersburg
James Monroe heads to Class A second round, defeating Petersburg
WV 511 traffic camera shows traffic backed up in Princeton in the southbound lanes of I-77.
Traffic halted by I-77 crash in Mercer County Friday

Latest News

Inmate escape, Beckley
Inmate escapes FCI Beckley
(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA
Three killed in UVA shooting identified as UVA football players
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
USDA launches program that could put southern counties on the map
USDA launches program that could put southern counties on the map