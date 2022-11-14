Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night.

We had a horrific tragedy overnight at UVA, lives were lost and families changed forever. Due to the diligence and commitment of our law enforcement, the suspect is in custody. While there are still many details to uncover, let us lift up the entire community in prayer. https://t.co/t4DHo8nBA4 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 14, 2022

This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 14, 2022

Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence. Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation. Please follow the directions of law enforcement at @UVApolice.



We must take further action to make our communities safer. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 14, 2022

Thinking of all impacted by the tragic act of violence on UVa’s campus. Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 14, 2022

Prayers for our UVA Family and community this morning. The Office of Attorney General is working with federal and state law enforcement and they are actively investigating the case. We will provide more information at the appropriate time. — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) November 14, 2022

Waking up to the tragedy at @UVA. #Hokies are here for you, #Hoos, this morning and forever. — Timothy D Sands (@VTSandsman) November 14, 2022

Praying for everyone in Charlottesville — a beautiful city with a special place in my heart. If you are in Charlottesville, please continue to shelter in place and follow guidance from law enforcement. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 14, 2022

Please join me in prayer for the victims of this horrific tragedy, their families, and the entire University of Virginia community. — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) November 14, 2022

I’m heartbroken for the @UVA community over the shooting on Grounds. The shooter remains at large, so please stay vigilant as we await more information. https://t.co/pV7vZziw8L — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) November 14, 2022

The violent events that took place at UVA are a tragedy for our Commonwealth. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) November 14, 2022

Feeling for the lives lost in the UVA shooting last night. Please continue to stay safe as the suspect is located. — Sam Rasoul (@Sam_Rasoul) November 14, 2022

On behalf of our entire Virginia Tech football family…we are praying, sending sympathy and support to Coach Elliott, his staff, his team, their families, and the entire @UVA community.



You have our love and support. We are with you. #HokiesForHoos — Brent Pry (@CoachPryVT) November 14, 2022

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:

“Today, we join the University of Virginia, City of Charlottesville, and Albemarle County communities in mourning the lives of three innocent members of our community lost during a shooting Sunday night on the grounds of the University of Virginia in Albemarle County, and we also hope for a full recovery for the two victims who were wounded.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Offices for the City of Charlottesville and County of Albemarle are actively working with local, state, and federal law enforcement in their efforts to thoroughly investigate this tragic incident and we will bring any potential charges in the appropriate jurisdiction.”

Bridgewater College stands with and sends our deepest sympathies to our friends at @UVA during this difficult time. BC students, faculty and staff can access information about resources and support at: https://t.co/34qSZLivqc — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) November 14, 2022

Maroons are holding our friends at @UVA in our hearts today and sending prayers for strength and healing. pic.twitter.com/VZc9t6A5cD — Roanoke College (@RoanokeCollege) November 14, 2022

Praying for those at UVA. https://t.co/P3XRWzvWXu — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 14, 2022

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

The President and First Lady are mourning with the University of Virginia community after yet another deadly shooting in America has taken the lives of three young people. Our deepest condolences are with the countless families, friends, and neighbors grieving for those killed as well as those injured in this senseless shooting.

Administration officials are in close contact with state and local officials, and we are grateful for those authorities’ swift response to this attack.

Too many families across America are bearing the awful burden of gun violence. Earlier this year, President Biden signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions. But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets. House Democrats acted, and the Senate should follow.

