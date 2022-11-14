USMS ask for help in locating 2 men wanted in connection with drug trafficking

Watson (left) Figg (right)
Watson (left) Figg (right)(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The USMS CUFFED Task Force is asking the community for help in locating two fugitives that have been on the run for over a year.

Warrants were issued for Tyshia Ali Watson and Elijah Tariq Figg for charges related to meth distribution in September 2021.

CUFFED Task Force says several criminal associates of Watson and Figg have been apprehended and sentenced.

If you know of their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Marshal’s service’s tipline at 1-877-wanted-2.

