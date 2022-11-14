USDA launches program that could put southern counties on the map

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - THE USDA’s rual partners network is set to expand into 20 West Virginia counties looking to improve job opportunities, infrastructure, and overall economic stability in the state.

It is the network’s second cohort, including three states along with West Virginia and Puerto Rico.

The expansion was announced on November 9th, with West Virginia’s state USDA rual development director seeing an opportunity to reach other side disenfranchised communities.

“USDA Rual Development waws tasked with implementing and coordinating the rual partners network in these rual communities and so it is an all of government approach in how we can get federal funding, build capacity in communities where historically they have not received their fair share of federal funding compared to their sort of peer communities,” said Ryan Thorn, State Director, USDA Rual Development.

The USDA launched events for two selected community networks in West Virginia: the southern West Virginia community network which comprises of 12 counties and the pioneer network which is made up of eight counties.

The USDA says it is looking to help the southern communities with major necessities like childcare.

“We will be working with dozens of partners across the 12-county region to identify major significant projects that we can do together. To advance economic development in our region. So, some of the projects that we were talking about were health care development, access to affordable health care, childcare development, creating more childcare centers across the region, and workforce development and economic development,” said Stephanie Tyree, Executive Director, West Virginia Community

The 12 counties who this will affect are Boone, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne, and Wyoming County.

