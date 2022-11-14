Three dead, two injured in shooting at University of Virginia; suspect still at large

By Sophia Borrelli and Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE (4:46 a.m.): Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting according to the University of Virginia President.

According to Jim Ryan, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night there was a shooting on UVA grounds on Culbreth Road.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is identified as the suspect and a student of the university. Jones was on the UVA football team in 2018.

Ryan said Jones is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes.

UVAPD says the suspect may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag: TWX3580.

Ryan said the two people injured are receiving medical care and the university is working closely with the families of the victims.

A shelter-in-place is still in effect.

Classes have been canceled for Monday.

UVA Police say one suspect is at large after a reported shooting on Culbreth road just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, November 13.

UVA Deputy Police Chief Bryant Hall has said that the suspect is Christopher Darnell Jones, a black male, who was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes.

UVAPD says the suspect is at large and is asking everyone to shelter in place.

