Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A burglary in Beaver quickly turned more sinister when the suspect attempted to murder the homeowner.

According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at 3rd Street in Beaver on Monday, November 14. When those deputies arrived on the scene, they had to force their entry into the premises and then discovered the homeowner, Leslie Wayne Moye, with “serious lacerations” to his neck and torso.

These injuries were caused by the suspect, Charles Cox, who had attacked Moye when he attempted to interrupt the burglary.

Cox was later found in the crawl space of the home. He was taken into custody and has been charged with Burglary and Attempted Murder.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.