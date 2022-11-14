Surviving an active shooter

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - An active shooter situation can happen anywhere. It seems the only common denominator is they occur in public places. The UVA incident happened in a parking garage on campus. Experts say people should try to flee first, but if that’s not an option, find shelter and be ready to fight.

“You need to have the mindset that if it’s imminent that attacker is coming into where you’re at. You’re going to have to fight because statistics prove if you fight back your chances of survival are a lot greater than if you just go hide under a desk and wait for the shooter,” said Captain Jonathan Hankins with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

The raging gunman scenario has become all too common and to accommodate the times we’re in, there are technologies in schools, like Tazewell County that turns teacher’s cell phones into a hotline for help.

“The Rave app is something that we put out in the last year. All the teachers in Tazewell County Public Schools have access to. What that does is let the teachers have a button on their phone. They hit that app and they can push a button for whatever emergency that’s going on. An active shooter, a medical emergency,” said Sergeant Landon Hieatt. Hieat is the Tazewell County School Safety Coordinator.

For the general public, 9-1-1 is the call to make, but awareness of your surroundings in public could be the difference between becoming a casualty or a survivor. Captain Hankins says things like identifying exits and knowing the difference between cover and concealment are key.

“First and foremost, preparedness. Know your surrounding, develop a plan that way if you ever are in a situation where an active shooter event occurs. You have a little bit of stability to build off of,” said Hankins.

Hankins adds no matter where you are always consider an escape plan. He adds, you should never go out of your way to engage the shooter.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office offers an active shooter training course for businesses or places of worship. If you’re interested in learning more about it you can contact Captain Hankins at 276-385-1112. The course is free of charge.

