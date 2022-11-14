Sleet and freezing rain possible tomorrow for our morning commute.

While this evening will be mainly dry, we could see a stray snow flurry in our mountain tops. Temperatures tonight will be sitting at or just below freezing. Otherwise mostly cloudy and very cold. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for parts of our area beginning at 5 AM tomorrow.

Tonight we will see temperatures right around freezing. (WVVA WEATHER)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting at 5 AM Tuesday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow morning, we will be seeing a big system moving in through our area bringing us a mess for our morning commute. This system will be moving in around 5 AM or so. On the onset, this will be mostly a wintry mix. This could bring some slick spots for our morning commute, especially on bridges, so exercise caution. After the sun comes up, daytime heating will kick in bringing changeover to rain for much of the area by lunchtime, and we will see a steady rain throughout the day. Those of us in our upper elevations and the northern parts of the region could still see a wintery mix through much of the afternoon. Ice accumulations could amount to around a tenth of an inch. Snow / sleet accumulations up to an inch, with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains.

As the sun comes up, we will start to see a transition to rain. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will start out very messy. Be prepared. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will see some accumulating snow and ice tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday after the sun sets, we will start to lose a lot of moisture, but we could still see some isolated rain showers before midnight. Those on our western facing slopes could see some snow showers after midnight heading into Wednesday morning. These snow showers will spread across the area through the day, bringing a light dusting to some areas. These snow showers will continue though the evening on Wednesday.

