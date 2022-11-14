A new restaurant opens in Fayetteville

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Don Rizo Mexican Kitchen and Cantina is named after the father of 4 Rizo brothers, Richie, Jose, Erasmo, and Filipe.

“Well, the main reason is we wanted to come back to Fayette County where we got our start. And we wanted to name the restaurant after our father. He started in the restaurant business in 1993 here in West Virginia. We wanted to name it after him to pay him ohmage to the hard work that he instilled in all four of the brothers,” said Jose Rizo, Co-Owner, Don Rizo.

The town of Fayetteville held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new restaurant, in the heart of Fayetteville on Saturday, November 12th.

This restaurant is located at 312 North Port street and has menu items that the brothers say will leave your taste buds dancing and craving more.

“It’s Mexican with a little bit of a twist it’s more modern Mexican. We actually make all our salsas, all our dressings, we bake our own bread. So, we wanted to have a smaller menu and just put more emphasis on the flavor and freshness of the product,” said Jose Rizo.

Jose Rizo also tells us there are homemade menu items named after their mother as well.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 am to 10 pm.

For more information on their restaurant you can visit them on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083272274695

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.