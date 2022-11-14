Inmate escapes FCI Beckley

Inmate escape, Beckley
Inmate escape, Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inmate has escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate’s name is Kevin Davis.

Chief Deputy Eric Breeding says he was made aware of the escape early Monday morning. Breeding says Davis is from the Buchanan County area, which leads law enforcement to believe he may be headed their way.

“We are working with our federal partners in trying to help locate that individual in case he does try to make it back this way,” Breeding explained.

FCI Beckley is a medium security facility for male inmates in West Virginia. More than 1,600 inmates are currently being held at their Beckley facility.

WVVA did reach out to FCI Beckley to learn more about the inmate and have not yet gotten a response. More details are to come.

