Hiring event happening for Bluefield Area Transit

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield Area Transit is having a job fair on Nov. 16 from 10 am until 2 pm at their transfer facility on Bluefield Avenue. They’re looking to hire for both CDL and non-CDL drivers. If you’re interested in a CDL position but don’t have a CDL license they are offering training.

“Management and some drivers will be there for questions. We’re going to have HR there available for benefits questions. We offer a great benefit package and competitive pay,” said assistant manager, Olivia Lawson.

Both full time and part time positions are available.

