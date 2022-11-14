Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says

FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is set to layoff thousands of its corporate and technology employees, according to a report from The New York Times that cites sources with knowledge of the matter.

They say the cuts could come as soon as this week and will focus on Amazon’s devices organization, including the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail and human resources divisions.

The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.

The total number of layoffs is not known, but the report of as many as 10,000 would be about 3 percent of the company’s corporate employees and the largest reduction in the company’s history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Davis, 32, went missing on Sun. Nov. 13.
Inmate escapes FCI Beckley
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
Toys for Tots hold 10th annual motorcycle ride
Toys for Tots hold 10th annual motorcycle ride
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Model train show returns to Bluefield
Model train show returns to Bluefield

Latest News

Winterplace Ski Resort
Winterplace crews begin snowmaking process for upcoming season
A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
A pair of handcuffs.
Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner
A hotel that once hosted President John F. Kennedy and The Beatles has been demolished.
Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished