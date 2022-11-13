Winter-like temperatures continue throughout the week

We started off the week with light snow flurries this morning, and we are looking to maintain the cold temperatures through Saturday. Tonight, we will see drier conditions as we dip down into the low 20′s overnight.

Tonight’s dry conditions will lead us into tomorrow leaving us with partly cloudy skies, and some potential for sunshine will warm us up to the mid 40s for the high. Tomorrow night, we drop back into the low 30s with a small chance for precipitation.

By Tuesday there’s a high chance of rain throughout the day including some potential for wintry precipitation in the morning. That rain could carry into Wednesday morning, and regions to the east of us may see rain linger throughout the day. Thursday we will be back in the low 30s, but we will dry up to start off our weekend.

