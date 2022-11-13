Model train show returns to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For over thirty years, train hobbyists have gathered to buy and sell model trains in all sizes - or scales, as they call them - and discuss their pastime. Some at this year’s Bluefield train show have been into train collecting for many decades.

“My son was born in 1976, and he was by first child born, and I bought him three train sets before he was twelve hours old. He was born at like 12:03 at night, by twelve noon the next day, I had bought him three HO train sets,” says Douglas Whalen, a vendor at the event.

Ben Donevant, one of the original Bluefield train show’s founders says he enjoys returning year after year and hopes this event will encourage younger generations to take up the hobby.

“I’m seventy-seven years old, and, in order to find people that are interested and want to understand how to make it work, we’re there to help, and we’re called the Pocahontas chapter of the NRHS,” says Donevant.

For those wanting to get into model trains, those at the event say it’s best to learn from those who have been into it for a while. If you missed this event and want to take part, organizers say they already have plans to continue the event next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.