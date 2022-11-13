Model train show returns to Bluefield

People gather to share their passion for railroading.
Model train show returns to Bluefield
Model train show returns to Bluefield(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For over thirty years, train hobbyists have gathered to buy and sell model trains in all sizes - or scales, as they call them - and discuss their pastime. Some at this year’s Bluefield train show have been into train collecting for many decades.

“My son was born in 1976, and he was by first child born, and I bought him three train sets before he was twelve hours old. He was born at like 12:03 at night, by twelve noon the next day, I had bought him three HO train sets,” says Douglas Whalen, a vendor at the event.

Ben Donevant, one of the original Bluefield train show’s founders says he enjoys returning year after year and hopes this event will encourage younger generations to take up the hobby.

“I’m seventy-seven years old, and, in order to find people that are interested and want to understand how to make it work, we’re there to help, and we’re called the Pocahontas chapter of the NRHS,” says Donevant.

For those wanting to get into model trains, those at the event say it’s best to learn from those who have been into it for a while. If you missed this event and want to take part, organizers say they already have plans to continue the event next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WV 511 traffic camera shows traffic backed up in Princeton in the southbound lanes of I-77.
Traffic halted by I-77 crash in Mercer County Friday
Football Friday, November 11: Part 2
Football Friday, November 11: Part 2
Toys for Tots hold 10th annual motorcycle ride
Toys for Tots hold 10th annual motorcycle ride
Football Friday, November 11: Part 1
Football Friday, November 11: Part 1
Republicans picked up ten seats in the House of Delegates on Tuesday, leaving just one Democrat...
After W.Va. election, only one Southern W.Va. Democrat left in legislature

Latest News

Toys for Tots hold 10th annual motorcycle ride
Toys for Tots hold 10th annual motorcycle ride
Dolly Lane, Co-owner of Dolly's Diner, spoke on the meaning behind Friday's offerings.
Princeton restaurant offers free meals for Veterans Day
Charles Bentley spoke with WVVA on his service in World War II.
95-year-old WWII Veteran shares his story
Princeton restaurant offers free meals for Veterans Day
Princeton restaurant offers free meals for Veterans Day