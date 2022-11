Lindside, W.Va. (WVVA) - Due to strom Nicole, the Mavericks moved their first round game to Saturday at 1:30 against the Petersburg Vikings. The No. 1 seed took care of business at home, defeating the Vikings 37-13 and moving on to face No. 8 seed Greenbrier West on Friday.

