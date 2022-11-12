Toys for Tots hold 10th annual motorcycle ride

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -It was a Saturday of motorcycle riding and helping kids in Mercer County at the annual Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. This was the 10th year the ride was held, and organizers say they have no plans to stop any time soon. Rod Mayberry, the Coordinator of Toys for Tots says this annual ride is a good start for a new season of providing toys to kids who might otherwise not get anything for Christmas.

“Well, if you look around, there’s kids in our area – as wonderful as our area is – there’s still children here that need help. I remember growing up not having the biggest Christmas in the world; I got, like, a toy, maybe, and some nuts and oranges and things,” says Mayberry, “But, to have kids come in and wake up Christmas morning and realize somebody cared about them, it’s a lot, especially in some families.”

Mayberry adds if you or someone you know needs help this Christmas, contact Toys for Tots at 681-282-5448

