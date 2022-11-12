Princeton restaurant offers free meals for Veterans Day

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Veterans Day 2022, restaurants and stores across the Two Virginias offered a range of deals in an effort to give back to their local veterans.

In Mercer County, Princeton’s Dolly’s Diner took part in the action -- by offering free meals to vets all day.

“It’s just our way of giving back. I mean, they’ve sacrificed so much for us, and this is just a drop in the bucket compared to what they’ve done for us,” said Dolly Lane, the diner’s co-owner.

“Best I can say is it’s a very enjoyable day for me. I enjoy it, I like them, I like to participate. Of course, these are my special friends,” said Jimmie Russ, veteran.

Russ added while he and many others were able to afford their meals Friday, it’s always nice to see the community work to show gratitude.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
WV 511 traffic camera shows traffic backed up in Princeton in the southbound lanes of I-77.
Traffic halted by I-77 crash in Mercer County Friday
Elementary students hold Veteran's Day ceremony
Elementary students hold Veteran’s Day ceremony
Rashad Thompson, Nov 9
Beckley man found guilty of first-degree murder
Football Friday, November 11: Part 2
Football Friday, November 11: Part 2

Latest News

Charles Bentley spoke with WVVA on his service in World War II.
95-year-old WWII Veteran shares his story
Princeton restaurant offers free meals for Veterans Day
Princeton restaurant offers free meals for Veterans Day
95-year-old WWII Veteran shares his story
95-year-old WWII Veteran shares his story
Elementary students hold Veteran’s Day ceremony
Elementary students hold Veteran’s Day ceremony