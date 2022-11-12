Princeton restaurant offers free meals for Veterans Day

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Veterans Day 2022, restaurants and stores across the Two Virginias offered a range of deals in an effort to give back to their local veterans.

In Mercer County, Princeton’s Dolly’s Diner took part in the action -- by offering free meals to vets all day.

“It’s just our way of giving back. I mean, they’ve sacrificed so much for us, and this is just a drop in the bucket compared to what they’ve done for us,” said Dolly Lane, the diner’s co-owner.

“Best I can say is it’s a very enjoyable day for me. I enjoy it, I like them, I like to participate. Of course, these are my special friends,” said Jimmie Russ, veteran.

Russ added while he and many others were able to afford their meals Friday, it’s always nice to see the community work to show gratitude.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.